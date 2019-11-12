Australian bush fire concerns lead to WRC finale cancellation

Due to an increasing threat from the devastating bush fires, officials have decided to pull the plug on the final round of the World Rally Championship set to be held in Australia this weekend.

Rapidly spreading fires are currently closing in on the event's Coffs Harbour base, and safety concerns throughout the week have finally led to the cancellation announcement.

According to Autosport, a confirmation email has been sent to the FIA and WRC Promoters from rally officials, and a public announcement is currently in the works from course clerk Wayne Kenny.

Just yesterday, a substantially shortened route was released in the hopes that the event would still run, which cut the original 324km route down to just 94km. The decision to cancel was made earlier today.

While a public comment hasn't come from any of the teams as of yet, it is understood that there was universal approval.

Reports revealed anger among the participants just this morning as the rally was still going ahead despite the mass evacuations and travel restrictions that were put in place around the fires.

Rally Australia's cancellation means that Hyundai comfortably takes home the manufacturers' championship for the first time, 18 points ahead of Toyota.

A large contingent of New Zealand enthusiasts was planning to travel to Coffs Harbour this week to support Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard in the rally.