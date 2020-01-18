Brazilian rookie beats Kiwi champ in Highlands Toyota Racing Series opener

Brazil's Caio Collet has won the opening race of the 2020 Castrol Toyota Racing Series at Highlands Motorsport Park, leading home Liam Lawson after a fascinating battle between the two young drivers.

The victory is not only the first for Renault Sport Academy junior driver, but it also breaks a significant drought for MTEC after years of dominance from the likes of Lawson's M2 Competition.

Collet had claimed pole for the series opener earlier in the day with a blistering 1:28.105 — the quickest lap ever set at the Cromwell circuit. He led Lawson, Lirim Zendeli, GT Sport world champion Igor Fraga, and Gregoire Saucy by qualifying's end.

Off the start the order of the leading pair was unchanged, with Zendeli dropping from third to fifth behind Fraga and Saucy. The race quickly settled into a rhythm, with Collet and Lawson dropping a lonely Fraga over the following 10 laps — the margin between the two leaders rarely going over a second.

What broke the race's rhythm was a safety car with five laps to go, caused by a spin on the entry to the bridge for Sweden's Henning Enqvist. He pirouetted through the sand trap before softly hitting the tyre wall, forcing a pause in the race as well as a short race to the chequered flag.

The race restarted with a one-lap sprint to the chequered flag. Lawson made an exceptional restart to apply the most pressure he'd shown since the start of the race. With Fraga again fading off the back in third, Lawson was able to continue his push for the lead — however, Collet was able to hold on to win on his series debut with MTEC by just a tenth of a second.

More to come.