Brendon Hartley: F1 departure "was clear as far back as Monaco"

Former Formula 1 rookie Brendon Hartley has opened up about his year in the championship, saying it was the best year of his life.The former Toro Rosso driver says he is not writing about the year hoping for sympathy, but to thank those who supported him throughout the season.

The World Endurance champion and Le Mans 24 Hours winner held on to his Formula 1 seat until the end of the 2018 season, when he was replaced by Aledander Albon.

His replacement was announced just 24 hours after the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Writing his final edition of his diary for The Player's Tribune, Hartley said he was convinced as early as the Monaco Grand Prix in May that he would be dropped from the team.

"I’m not writing this hoping for sympathy, I just want to tell you some of the stories about one of the best years - and I truly mean that - of my life," he writes.

"I want to give you some insight into what a season in the car of your dreams is like. And I want to say some thanks. Because this journey, this sport - my life - is not a solo mission. I’m here, and have had the opportunities I had, because of all the wonderful people around me. I know that. And they’re as much a part of this story as I am."

Hartley says after the midway mark of the Formula 1 season he could not help thinking of fellow Kiwi, the late Chris Amon, who was often dubbed as the unlukiest driver in Formula 1 history.