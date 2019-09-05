Chelsea Herbert unveils new car for BNT V8 title assault

Same sponsor and same colours, but it’ll be a new car and a new team for Chelsea Herbert when the BNT V8s Championship gets underway at Pukekohe in November.

Having competed her rookie class one season aboard a Richards Team Motorsport Toyota Camry last year, Herbert will step across to the Hamilton Motorsports outfit, taking over the Holden Commodore that took Jack Smith to the title.

She will debut with the car at next weekend's ITM Auckland SuperSprint, which functions as a non-championship round of the BNT V8s summer season.

“We’re looking to win a championship, so the best way to go about that is to go with the championship winning team, which was with Jack Smith last year,” says Herbert.

Having done one test day at Pukekohe, Herbert says while the cars aren’t too dissimilar, there are a number of small changes she’ll need to adapt to.

“I’m finding the Holden very different, easily adaptable, but very different to the Toyota initially, in a good way. I haven’t looked at any data yet, but will have another test day before Round One and unpack all of that.

“Just little things that are a lot different, like when you put the throttle down how much power you get straight away.”

With her rookie season out of the way, Herbert says the focus will be on getting good results from the offset.

“I think last year jumping from class two to class one there was a lot to get used to with regard to the power of the cars. In my second season now, I’ve hoped in the car and I’m comfortable straight away.

“I think we can get some results straight away.”

The BNT V8s Championship will enjoy a six round Championship, starting at Pukekohe in November, while also visiting Highlands Motorsport Park, Teretonga, Manfeild and Hampton Downs with the final found at the Pukekohe Supercar round in April 2020.

BNT V8s 2019/2020 Season Calendar

Round 1 – Nov 29 – Dec 1, 2019 – Pukekohe

Round 2 – Jan 17-19, 2020 Cromwell

Round 3 – Jan 24-26, 2020 Invercargill

Round 4 – Feb 14-16, 2020 Manfeild

Round 5 – March 27-29, 2020 Hampton Downs

Round 6 – April 24-26, 2020 Pukekohe (Supercars)