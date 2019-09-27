Confirmed: Mitch Evans staying with Jaguar for Formula E assault

After a break-out season that included an emotional maiden race victory, Kiwi open-wheel ace Mitch Evans has confirmed that he will remain with Jaguar with the upcoming ABB Formula E series.

“I’m really happy to be staying with the team for a fourth season," he said.

"I have had a taste for victory driving for Panasonic Jaguar Racing now all I want is more. The team is getting stronger and I feel at home here.

"I’m determined to push forward with Panasonic Jaguar Racing, building on last season’s success as we hunt down more points, podiums and wins.”

“We are delighted that Mitch has committed his future to Panasonic Jaguar Racing and will remain an integral part of the team for the foreseeable future," added Team Director James Barclay.

"We have grown together in the last three seasons and developed into a winning team capable of fighting at the front of this highly competitive championship. Together we look forward to writing the next chapter of Jaguar Racing’s history.”

Evans' new multi-year contract cements him in the Jaguar squad, although a teammate for the 2019-2020 season has yet to be announced. Although after entering the team as a mid-season replacement for Nelson Piquet Jr, Brit Alex Lynn could be retained.

Round one of the new series takes place at Saudi Arabia on November 22-23, with Mexico, Italy, France, the US, and the UK among the championship destinations.