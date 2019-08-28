Confirmed: Supercars to hit Pukekohe on ANZAC weekend next year

What was rumoured early last month has been confirmed; New Zealand's round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will revert back to ANZAC weekend (April 24–26) next year.

The series this afternoon unveiled their calendar for 2020, with a list of curious surprises (and non-surprises).

After a year off the calendar, Sydney Motorsport Park returns under a 'SuperNight' format, with a night race also to be integrated at the Gold Coast. Conversely, Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island have been dropped from the calendar. All up, there's one less round next season — a measure that should help trim costs for the series.

The shift of the Auckland SuperSprint event elevates it to being the fifth round of the championship, following Symmons Plains in Tasmania and slotting in before the Barbagallo Raceway event in Perth.

It's something of a return to form, given that Pukekohe used to host the Supercars on ANZAC weekend during previous years. Another benefit is that the new time slot will fit perfectly with quite a few of New Zealand's 'summer series' support categories.

The PIRTEK Enduro Cup has received a rejig as well. Instead of this year's schedule, which rushes straight into Bathurst without any endurance precursor elsewhere, the series will first stage a 500km endurance race at The Bend Motorsport Park at Tailem Bend.

Bathurst gets its traditional October weekend, with Gold Coast (and its inclusive night race) following. Sandown reverts back to a sprint format, and becomes the penultimate round. The popular Newcastle street circuit will, once again, round out the season.

View the full 2020 Supercars schedule below: