Famed Bathurst 1000 winning Ford Falcon V8 Supercar up for sale

Seven hundred thousand dollars will buy you a lot of car. Armed with a stack that fat, you could buy 43 manual Suzuki Celerios, seven Toyota Supras, or one Lamborghini Aventador S (with change for a few features on the options list).

But, if you're after something a little more interesting with a little more motorsport pedigree ... how about one of Ford's most famous Bathurst 1000–winning Ford Falcons?

The four-wheeled chariot that won the 2013 'Great Race' with Mark Winterbottom and Steven Richards at the helm has emerged for sale online in Australia, priced at AU$625,000 (NZ$668,000). It comes with the engine that it ran on its Bathurst-winning day, plus its CAMS log book, and even a 10-lap drive experience at Winton Raceway for those keen to drive the historic car.

"One of only 14 Falcons to win the famous Bathurst classic over the race’s long history — and one of just 10 to survive today — the FPR 1214 chassis is being restored to its 2013 Bathurst-winning state and is now available for sale.

"This car claimed the team’s first Bathurst win and the first for a factory-entered Ford in 40 years since Allan Moffat and Ian Geoghegan had won in a Ford Motor Company-run Falcon XA GT in 1973. At the moment it is the only Bathurst-winning Ford Falcon on the open market, making it undoubtedly a sought-after racecar to purchase."

Read more: Pukekohe's five biggest Supercars moments

The Falcon's standing as the first factory winner since 1973 really only tells some of the story. Any morale that Ford fans had been able to cash in on during the Triple Eight 'Team Vodafone' era of success had been lost when the dominant squad swapped over to Holdens in 2010.

In their absence, Ford Performance Racing were the team expected to head Ford's assault. But on both a team and a driver level, they were a group noted for mistakes at critical moments. For four years they arrived at Bathurst with a package capable of winning, only to snatch defeat each and every time.

But that wouldn't be so in 2013; an emotional race win decided on the very last lap. Richards added to his Bathurst victory tally (that was win number three at the time. He has five now), while it was Winterbottom's first after over a decade of being the bridesmaid.

It's expected that the Falcon will wind up being in some kind of collection — especially with its $600+ price-tag. But, there are options for those who pick it up.

Because it's a Car of the Future car (2013 was the first year of the category's new architecture), it's theoretically possible to tear the former Bathurst winner down and rebuild it as a current Ford Mustang. Sounds absurd, but it's exactly what Tickford Racing did recently in order to field a wildcard Mustang entry for Thomas Randle at The Bend.

We just hope this Falcon winds up in an appreciative home, with the chance to clock some kilometres on track every once in a while.