Fernando Alonso fails to qualify for the Indy 500, Dixon to start at 18th

Despite managing 365.889lm/h in the four qualifying laps, McLaren's Fernando Alonso missed out on qualifying for the 2019 Indianapolis 500.

In the rain-delayed qualifying session that was pushed out to 4:30PM, Alonso beat both Max Chilton and Sage Karam, but Junco's Kyle Kaiser edged him out of the 33-car starting field with 365.919 km/h.

Kaiser, who ran last in the qualifying session, suffered a big crash earlier on in the day, but still managed to take that last spot in the grid.

Alonso didn't speak to reporters after missing the spot, but tweeted about it after, saying: "A difficult week, no doubts. We tried our best, even today with a completely different set up and approach, 4 laps flat on the throttle but we were not fast enough. It’s never easy to drive around here at 227mph +."

Frenchman Simon Pagenaud took the top spot in qualifying, followed by Americans Ed Carpenter and Spencer Pigot. The UAE's Ed Jones took fourth and American Colten Herta took the fifth spot.

Our very own Scott Dixon took the 18th spot with 367.09km/h. Starting in the middle of the grid, Dixon will have to work hard to fight his way to the front of the pack next week.

You can catch the race next Monday (27th), starting at 4:19AM NZ time.