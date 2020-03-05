Fire-breathing funny cars arrive in NZ for 400km/h shootouts

Eight nitromethane-burning funny cars have just arrived in New Zealand ready for the Aeroflow Outlaw Nitro Funny Car Series double header at Kiwi drag strips.

The Australian series has shipped its supercharged 400km/h quarter-mile machines across the Tasman for events at Meremere Dragway on February 22 and then at the Masterton Motorplex on March 21.

The eight race cars are Nitro Express, Let’s Boogie, Bandit, One Bad Kiwi, King Kong, LA Hooker, Terminator and Dark Horse joined by the popular Nitro Sherriff wheelstander.

Two custom-built semi-trailers transport the cars and spare parts needed to maintain them through two days of racing away from home and serve as a mobile workshop.

Former New Zealand Top Alcohol champion Morice McMillin drives the One Bad Kiwi Pontiac Trans Am funny car and is the manager for the Aeroflow series.

He was in Auckland last week to oversee the unloading of the cars and support rigs and says the series is ready to put on an exciting show at New Zealand’s two permanent drag racing facilities.

"The Aeroflow series is all about entertainment. The cars run side-by-side 5secs passes and were also bringing the Nitro Sheriff wheel stander that can run the full quarter-mile on its back tyres at over 160 kph.

"A unique part of the fan experience is our pre-race Pit Party which is a chance to get up close to the cars, meet the drivers and crews and get autographs. There are activities for the kids and free giveaways which create a great atmosphere.

"The series is designed for families and the younger fans love cars such as King Kong and Terminator."

McMillin has clocked a personal best ET of 5.48secs in One Bad Kiwi and the Pontiac has nudged over 425km/h at the end of the quarter-mile (400M). The funny cars will race a three-round `all-run’’ format at both events rather than an elimination contest.

"The way we tune the cars is to deliver as many side-by-side full-throttle runs down the full quarter-mile as possible. It’s all about producing an entertaining show for the crowd," McMillin said.

The Saturday February 22 event at Meremere will also features the fourth round of 2019-20 Meremere Competition Series. The Masterton event

on Saturday March 22 is also the final round of the 2019-20 NZ Drag Racing Championship.​