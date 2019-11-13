Formula 1 reveals plans to become completely carbon neutral by 2030

One of the world's most popular forms of motorsport has decided to start leading the charge towards being carbon neutral by 2030, and the first changes start next year.

According to the release, it will "move to ultra-efficient logistics and travel and 100% renewably powered offices, facilities and factories" and offset the remaining emissions that cannot be cut.

The first step of the process involves kicking of carbon-reduction project immediately. Adding to this, all events will become "sustainable" by 2025, and all single-use plastics will be replaced with recyclable materials.

To kick things off, new rules that will be introduced in 2021 state that the petrol used in F1 will have to have a biofuel content of at least 10%.

Since 2014, the high-tech turbo hybrid engines used in the F1 cars are the most efficient in the world in terms of the total fuel energy that can be converted into power. This is known as thermal efficiency.

While road cars sit in the region of 30% thermal efficiency, F1 cars have a rating of 50%. The current engines are planned to be used up until the end of 2025, where the engine that replaces it is set to stake another step forward in terms of efficiency.

F1 added that they were looking to work with the automotive industry to transfer the lessons of the F1's engines over to create "the world's first net-zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine".

According to the release, the plan came together "after 12 months of intense work with motorsport's governing body the FIA, sustainability experts, F1 teams, promoters and partners".

"We believe F1 can continue to be a leader for the auto industry and work with the energy and automotive sector to deliver the world's first net-zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine that hugely reduces carbon emissions around the world."