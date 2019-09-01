Formula 2 driver killed at Spa-Francorchamps after vicious crash

Frenchman Anthoine Hubert has succumbed to his injuries after being involved in a frightening lap-one crash in the FIA F2 feature race overnight at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hubert had initially tangled with Giuliano Alesi at the high-speed Eau Rouge section after the latter had lost control. He was then slammed into by Juan Manuel Correa at the exit of Raidillon.

The FIA confirmed Hubert's passing just over an hour after the crash. The extent of Correa's injuries are yet to be confirmed, although his condition has been listed as stable. Alesi has been released from the medical centre.

Hubert was one of the leading lights in the FIA F2 series. The 22-year-old made his debut in the series this year after winning last year's GP3 Series title. He had also already scored a Formula 1 team alliance, having been selected for the Renault Sport Academy.

Hubert won two races this season; one at the iconic venue of Monaco and one at his home track Circuit Paul Ricard. He was well respected in the Formula 1 paddock, and was on target to become a driver in the series.

Countless members of the racing community have already paid tribute to Hubert, including current Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

"God rest your soul Anthoine," Hamilton wrote. "My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today.

"If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe your hugely mistaken.

"All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough.

"Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport. Anthoine is a hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams.

"I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's left him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."

On Twitter, fellow Formula 1 champ Jenson Button wrote: "Devastating news from Spa today, the super talented Anthoine Hubert succumbed to his injuries after an accident in today's F2 race. Rest in peace Champion."

FIA statement

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) regrets to advise that a serious incident involving cars #12, #19 and #20 occurred at 17:07 on 31/08/19 as a part of the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race at Spa-Francorchamps, round 17 of the season.

The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre.

As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Antoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35.

The driver of car #12, Juan-Manuel Correa (USA), is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liège hospital. More information on his condition will be provided when it becomes available.

The driver of car #20 Giuliano Alesi (FRA) was checked and declared fit at the medical centre.

The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident.