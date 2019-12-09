Fully electric Alfa Romeo Giulia TCR racer emerges online

While the series hasn't quite kicked off in New Zealand, TCR racing is gaining momentum overseas, and has produced some incredible-looking race cars.

Complete with powerful turbocharged engines, or electric motors, and extremely wide fenders, most mainstream manufacturers now have at least one TCR offering, and Alfa Romeo is the latest to join.

Based on the stunning Giulia, this Italian sedan has had its twin-turbo V6 engine swapped out for an electric powertrain in order to compete in the ETCR series.

In standard TCR fashion, the guards have been significantly widened, some serious aero has been installed around the car, and the rear wing loks like it was taken off a small aircraft.

Romeo Ferraris is the first non-factory team to join the ETCR series which kicks off in Italy early next year.

For 2020, the series will only feature four events, but it is set to expand to more venues when it returns in 2021.

Rules stipulate that every car entered must make use of a four or five-door production car. This chassis is then fitted with a 300kW continuous and 500kW maximum power motor. Power is to come from a 6kWh battery, and be sent to the rear wheels through a single drive transmission.

Teams are required to use this powertrain package, but are able to be creative with how it is installed in their vehicle.

In a statement, Romeo Ferraris seemed confident with the chassis, thanks to their experience with the Giulietta TCR cars.

"After giving the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR the best results that could be achieved by an independently-run program such as ours, we are taking a brave dive into the new ETCR series concept. We believe that electric is the obvious choice for the future, not only for automobility but also for motor racing."