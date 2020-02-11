Gallery: The best of Leadfoot 2020

Crowds, racers, and racecars descended upon Rod Millen's iconic driveway in Hahei over the weekend for another Leadfoot Festival this weekend just been.

Like other years, the competition saw its fair shares of ups and downs, with Rotorua's Sloan Cox setting a new record of 47.86 up the hill, while Rod Millen and his Celica ended up in the greenery after a Shootout slip-up.

Alister McRae posted a winning time of 48.31 seconds – which was slightly faster than his quickest qualifying time of 48.5secs on Saturday, but not as quick as his record-breaking 47.99 secs he set last year.

Second place went to Hayden Paddon in his Crosskart, who managed to lay down a 49.86 run which is shown in the video above. Ian Fitch rounded out the podium with a spectacular run on his 1000cc BRM Superquad.

Take a look at a few highlights from the event here, photos courtesy of Greg Henderson of Photography Inmotion.