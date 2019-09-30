Going retro: Red Bull unveil Peter Brock tribute livery for Bathurst 1000

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 is just around the corner. There's no Sandown 500 curtain raiser to whet the appetite — instead teams are planning to kick straight into things. And as part of that, expect to see plenty of announcements break cover; like this fresh livery confirmation from the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

The factory squad has unveiled its paint-scheme for the iconic race. Both of their cars will sport a red, white, and black look reminiscent of Peter Brock's days in the early '70s with the Holden Dealer Team.

This scheme specifically is designed to pay tribute to the livery Brock and Colin Bond campaigned in 1971 on their Holden Torana LJ XU-1. Note the striped roof and old-school Holden decals.

“We tried many variations, but the 1971 HDT livery ended up being the perfect inspiration because of its unique historical appearance,” said Peter Hughes, GM Design Australia exterior manager.

“The horizontal heritage stripes over the roof, for example, are unmistakable and should make a statement over the top of the Mountain, just as they did back in 1971.

“It’s a great way for everyone to celebrate a wonderful history of factory Holden Bathurst entries and the heroic drivers, both past and present, that race them.”

The livery re-introduction gains significance given that it also symbolises Craig Lowndes' return to the hot-seat after he retired from full-time competition at the end of last season. He joins Jamie Whincup in car No. 888, while Shane van Gisbergen is joined by three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.

“Jamie and I individually have a lot of experience at Bathurst, but we also have a great history racing together,” said Lowndes.

“To be teaming up with him again in the year that marks the 50th anniversary of Holden’s factory involvement in motorsport will be something we will remember for years to come.”