Home / Motorsport / Hayden Paddon out of Rally Finland after high speed crash in practice

Hayden Paddon out of Rally Finland after high speed crash in practice

By Andrew Sluys • 30/07/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Ylivaa Media (Facebook)
Photo / Ylivaa Media (Facebook)

Kiwi rally star Hayden Paddon won't be able to make his return to the World Rally Championship as planned after he crashed in practice.

He was set to drive for M-Sport Ford in a one-off event at Rally Finland after he wasn't able to secure a fulltime position in the championship this year. 

It was during the pre-event test that the accident happened, in which Paddon hit a rock on a blind corner, and was sent off the road at high speed. 

The Kiwi driver spoke to Autosport after the incident: "We hit the rock right in the middle of the car and it just threw us off line and straight into the trees. At that speed, on a narrow piece of road like that, there's nothing you can do."

"After all the effort so many people have put into this, I just don't know what to say," he said.

"I'd say I'm gutted, but that doesn't come close."

Thanks to a group of New Zealand-based sponsors, Paddon was set to drive with M-Sport Ford for Rally Finland after he was dropped by Hyundai for the 2019 season.

Watch footage of the crash here:

By Andrew Sluys • 30/07/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota RAV4 GX AWD 2.5P Petrol SUV/5 6AT (ASFX-TI2) Toyota RAV4 GX AWD 2.5P Petrol SUV/5 6AT (ASFX-TI2)
Toyota RAV4 GX AWD 2.5P Petrol SUV/5 6AT (ASFX-TI2)

$25,990

Toyota RAV4 GXL AWD 2.5P Petrol SUV/5 6AT (ASFM-NM1) Toyota RAV4 GXL AWD 2.5P Petrol SUV/5 6AT (ASFM-NM1)
Toyota RAV4 GXL AWD 2.5P Petrol SUV/5 6AT (ASFM-NM1)

$25,990

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6HSE 3.0D/4WD/8AT Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6HSE 3.0D/4WD/8AT
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6HSE 3.0D/4WD/8AT

$59,990

Audi S3 Sportback Audi S3 Sportback
Audi S3 Sportback

$39,990

We Recommend