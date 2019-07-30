Hayden Paddon out of Rally Finland after high speed crash in practice

Kiwi rally star Hayden Paddon won't be able to make his return to the World Rally Championship as planned after he crashed in practice.

He was set to drive for M-Sport Ford in a one-off event at Rally Finland after he wasn't able to secure a fulltime position in the championship this year.

It was during the pre-event test that the accident happened, in which Paddon hit a rock on a blind corner, and was sent off the road at high speed.

The Kiwi driver spoke to Autosport after the incident: "We hit the rock right in the middle of the car and it just threw us off line and straight into the trees. At that speed, on a narrow piece of road like that, there's nothing you can do."

"After all the effort so many people have put into this, I just don't know what to say," he said.

"I'd say I'm gutted, but that doesn't come close."

Thanks to a group of New Zealand-based sponsors, Paddon was set to drive with M-Sport Ford for Rally Finland after he was dropped by Hyundai for the 2019 season.

Watch footage of the crash here: