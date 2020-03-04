He's back! Ken Block confirms Rally New Zealand return

One of world rallying's most recognisable faces has confirmed that he'll be taking part in Rally New Zealand later this year.

America's Ken Block, YouTube celebrity through stacks of precision driving 'Gymkhana' videos and through his Hoonigan car culture channel, is slated to once again compete on Kiwi soil. This will be the fourth Rally New Zealand event he'll have raced in, following on from campaigns in 2007, 2008, and 2012.

Block won't be entering the full milk, full bore World Rally Championship tier of competition. Rather, he'll tackle the event in his Ford Escort RS Cosworth — the outer shell of an '90s rallying icon, packed to the brim with current WRC-spec kit and 276kW of power from an angry turbocharged four. Unsurprisingly, he'll be competing with the support of Ford New Zealand.

Block is noted for loving Kiwi roads. He's tasted success here too, as a former winner of the International Rally of Whangarei.

“Ford New Zealand is excited to be a part of Rally New Zealand’s World Rally Championship event this year,” says Ford New Zealand managing director Simon Rutherford.



“Ford globally has a long history with rally sport and locally we’re not only excited to be supporting the event, but as huge fans ourselves, we’re looking forward to getting out there to watch. It’s such a fantastic event with our unique and challenging roads, the cars, a large and vibrant fan base and, of course, now Ken Block!”

Read more: Getting up close with Ken Block and his Ford Escort Cosworth V2

“We are thrilled that Ken Block will be part of Rally New Zealand this year,” adds Rally New Zealand CEO Michael Goldstein. “Ken is a truly global motorsport star and we know rally fans will be excited to see Ken on New Zealand’s iconic rally roads.

“Having Ford New Zealand step up to support Rally New Zealand means a lot and we are grateful to be working alongside them. Ford’s links to the World Rally Championship date back to the 1970s and, for many fans, Ford is the ultimate WRC manufacturer. We are delighted to have Ford New Zealand join us as a commercial partner for Rally New Zealand this year.”

Rally New Zealand, round nine of the 2020 World Rally Championship, takes place on September 3–6.

To view Ford vehicles listed for sale on Driven, click here