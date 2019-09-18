Holden icon: Peter Brock's first Bathurst beast up for auction

Bathurst fans, here’s a chance to own a piece of Australian motorsport history.

The first car piloted by the King of the Mountain, Peter Brock, around Mount Panorama is headed to auction. But the bad news is you’ll need more than $500,000 to make it yours according to the car’s price guide.

In 1969, the Holden Dealer Team (HDT) entered three vehicles in its inaugural Bathurst campaign.

Brock steered the HT Monaro GTS 350 to third, kicking off one of the most celebrated careers in Australian motorsport.

The stablemate Monaro piloted by Tony Roberts and Colin Bond took the chequered flag.

The car will go to auction via GraysOnline at 4.30pm, September 20 and the closing bid will be at 8.35pm on September 25.

The Monaro has been meticulously restored, complete with the racer’s 1969 livery. The vehicle has been on display at the Peter Brock Experience on the Gold Coast after its restoration in the mid 2000s.

Power for the Monaro come from a 5.7-litre Chevrolet V8 making 224kW and the odometer is showing 77,456 miles (124,653km).

GraysOnline boss Chris Corbin says: “This car is a genuine piece of Australian auto sports classic memorabilia. We expect a lot of interest from collectors and motorsport enthusiasts alike.”

Full documentation, including the vehicle’s Confederation of Australian Motor Sport logbook, will come with the car.

Last year, a cashed-up fan paid $2.1 million for Brock’s 1982-83 Bathurst 1000 winning Holden Commodore.

This sale set a record for an Australian car, eclipsing the previous top price was paid in June. An anonymous buyer successfully bid $1.03 million for a Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III muscle car, once owned by Australian fast bowler Jeff Thomson.

The Brock Monaro up for auction this month isn’t expected to fetch a record price.

- news.com.au

