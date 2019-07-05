Holdsworth quickest in Friday Supercars practice, SVG and McLaughlin in tow
New Zealanders Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin are at the pointy end of the timesheets, following the second of today's Supercars Championship practice sessions at the Watpac Townsville 400. But, neither of them could quite score a time at the very top.
Instead, Friday's quickest time went to former Townsville pole-sitter Lee Holdsworth. The Tickford Racing ace led the session with a 1:12.6772, edging van Gisbergen by just over one hundredth of a second, with McLaughlin in third another hundredth further back.
The day ended with a reasonably well split top 10 (unless you drive a Nissan); six Holden Commodores and four Ford Mustangs.
David Reynolds and Cameron Waters rounded out the top five (Waters was quickest in session one), while Anton de Pasquale, Mark Winterbottom, Fabian Coulthard, Scott Pye, and Tim Slade rounded out the top 10.
Andre Heimgartner completed the Kiwi contingent, ending the day in 17th. Championship contenders Chaz Mostert and Jamie Whincup were among those to miss out on the top 10, winding up 14th and 16th.
Conditions on the day were mixed, with wet weather impacting the times set in the first session. Plenty of errors were made in the tricky conditions, with the likes of Holdsworth and Jamie Whincup spinning out.
Qualifying for the first of the weekend's races takes place at 1.50pm NZST. The subsequent race follows tomorrow afternoon at 5.10pm.
Results, Practice 2, Watpac 400
1. Lee Holdsworth
2. Shane van Gisbergen
3. Scott McLaughlin
4. David Reynolds
5. Cameron Waters
6. Anton de Pasquale
7. Mark Winterbottom
8. Fabian Coulthard
9. Scott Pye
10. Tim Slade
11. Will Davison
12. James Courtney
13. Rick Kelly
14. Chaz Mostert
15. Nick Percat
16. Jamie Whincup
17. Andre Heimgartner
18. Todd Hazelwood
19. Jack Le Brocq
20. Garry Jacobson
21. Michael Caruso
22. James Golding
23. Simona de Silvestro
24. Macauley Jones