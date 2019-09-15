Jamie Whincup penalised, stripped of second-place finish

Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Jamie Whincup has been stripped of his result in the opening race of the ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

The seven-time series champion had a 15-second time penalty added to his finishing time, for being deemed to have caused an incident with Nick Percat. The pair tangled at the hairpin on lap six of the 70-lap race [video above].

Percat eventually recovered to finish 12th.

The penalty drops Whincup from second place down to sixth place. As a result, Cameron Waters jumps to second and David Reynolds to third. Scott McLaughlin and Lee Holdsworth complete the top five.

"Following a post-race investigation and an admission by Car 88, Jamie Whincup, of a breach of the Code of Driving Conduct (Schedule 2.2.1 – Careless Driving – causing contact with Car 8, Nick Percat, on Turn 8 on Lap 2), the Stewards imposed a 15-second time penalty on Car 88, Jamie Whincup," said the stewards report.

