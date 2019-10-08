Kelly Racing unveils classic 'Silver Bullet' livery for Bathurst

Following in the footsteps of MSR and their throwback SP Tools livery, Kelly Racing has unveiled the colours that they are going to be rocking on Mount Panorama this weekend.

Fans were asked to take part in a poll on the team's Facebook page to decide which classic Castrol livery the #15 Nissan Altima driven by Rick Kelly and Dale wood would wear for the Supercheap Auto 1000.

Initially, eight liveries were put up, but Russell Ingall's 2000 'Silver Bullet' livery took out the majority of the votes with a 70 per cent share.

The covers were pulled off the silver Altima by Kelly and Ingall in a ceremony on top of Mount Panorama today. The Perkins Engineering VT Commodore that originally wore the 'Silver Bullet' colours sat alongside it.

"The fans have done a great job in picking a livery that looks great but is also pretty retro and judging by the response from the fans on the mountain our paint and graphics departments have done a pretty good job of adapting the Silver Bullet to the Nissan Altima," said Kelly.

"For me this weekend is all about having fun and enjoying what is the biggest weekend in our sport and to kick it off by revealing this livery at the top of Mount Panorama with all of the fans here is really cool."

The fans weren't the only ones that were stoked on seeing the Silver Bullet make another appearance at the mountain, Ingall had a fair bit to say about it.

"My time at Castrol Perkins Racing was a pretty special part of my career so to see those colours here today and racing around the Mountain is going to bring back some great memories.

"I have to thank the fans for picking this Castrol livery and hopefully will see it cross the line on the podium."