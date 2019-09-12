Kiwi as bro: André Heimgartner's new silver fern warpaint for Pukekohe

Oh, it's enough to get one all gooey and patriotic.

In the build up to this weekend's ITM Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe Park, a new paint-scheme with a decidedly local flavour has been revealed for Kiwi André Heimgartner.

Heimgartner's Kelly Racing Nissan Altima still sports primary backing from Plus Fitness, but it's now ditched the bright blue and orange for black and white with silver ferns.

It's the first time the fern has flown in the series since Super Black Racing splayed it on their cars in 2015 and 2016.

Heimgartner enters the weekend as the best-placed Nissan driver in the championship standings; poised in 13th position. And he's in form too, having finished fifth at the last round of the championship in Tailem Bend.

“[Pukekohe] is definitely one of the highlights, along with Bathurst and those sorts of tracks,” he told Driven last week.

"Your home event is always something you look forward to more than, you know, going to Winton.

"It's one of the first tracks I ever watched Supercars at back in the day. I used to go there when I was 6- or 7-years-old with my Dad and sister watching the cars go around.

“I never thought I'd actually be on the other side of the fence actually racing. It's always a bit special and surreal.”

“I’m extremely proud of what the team has produced, this has to be the best-looking race car I’ve had, the black and white theme on the car looks incredible and it’s great to give back to the New Zealand fans with a livery that’s dedicated to them,” he added in today's new-livery statement.

“I’m really thankful for the support Kelly Racing has given me and the effort they have put in to do something special for my home round.”

