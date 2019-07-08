Kiwi Supercars event to be shifted to April for ANZAC Day weekend

Away from the impending silly season craziness and all those chats on parity, the other big talking point that's enveloping the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is next year's calendar.

Multiple formats have been discussed, including more night rounds and the potential for a 'summer series' of sorts. And, an event that's often considered central to discussions about the latter is New Zealand's Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe Park.

Now, according to an article published by Motorsport.com, the event is set to shift in 2020 from the September date it has this year back to a more traditional April slot — specifically ANZAC Day weekend on April 24-26.

This isn't unheard of. The Kiwi event used to always feature near the start of the season; away from the hustle and bustle of the busy (and often crash-filled) endurance season calendar.

It was shifted to the latter portion of the year in 2015, with this year's event pushed forwards slightly to come before the endurance events at Bathurst, Sandown, and the Gold Coast.

The calendar move hasn't been confirmed yet, but it should be a welcome shift. The idea of taking the only overseas event (not including Tasmania) and shifting it away from the expensive endurance rounds will likely be popular in the pit paddock.

It'll be popular in New Zealand's motorsport world too. This year's September date isn't a sound fit with local support classes (most of which tend to traditionally start their summer series calendars in November), and weather is likely to be a bit more cold and miserable than it would normally be in November or April.

The Supercars calendar is expected to be formally unveiled later this month.