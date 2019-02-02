Home / Motorsport / LIVE STREAM: Toyota Racing Series at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park

LIVE STREAM: Toyota Racing Series at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park

By Matthew Hansen • 02/02/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Matthew Hansen
Photo / Matthew Hansen

This weekend marks the penultimate round of the 2019 Castrol Toyota Racing Series, with the scintillating battle between series leader Marcus Armstrong and rapid rookie Liam Lawson set to continue across four races at Taupō's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park. 

Lawson took pole for the opening race late yesterday, and then followed that by taking pole for the following race earlier today. 

The opening race starts at 1.35pm, with race two following at 5.25pm.

Live streaming is available below. Racing is separated into two streams; one for the Toyota Racing Series, and one for the remainder of the support classes — which include 2kCup, Motul HondaCup, the SsangYong Race Series, and more. 

Each TRS stream is presented as a separate stream, and will be updated throughout the day. 

By Matthew Hansen • 02/02/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
2006 Mitsubishi Colt 2006 Mitsubishi Colt
2006 Mitsubishi Colt

$5,550

2008 Toyota Wish 2008 Toyota Wish
2008 Toyota Wish

$6,950

2012 Toyota Sienta 2012 Toyota Sienta
2012 Toyota Sienta

$12,650

2015 Toyota Hiace 2015 Toyota Hiace
2015 Toyota Hiace

$21,190

We Recommend