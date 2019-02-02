LIVE STREAM: Toyota Racing Series at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park

This weekend marks the penultimate round of the 2019 Castrol Toyota Racing Series, with the scintillating battle between series leader Marcus Armstrong and rapid rookie Liam Lawson set to continue across four races at Taupō's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park.

Lawson took pole for the opening race late yesterday, and then followed that by taking pole for the following race earlier today.

The opening race starts at 1.35pm, with race two following at 5.25pm.

Live streaming is available below. Racing is separated into two streams; one for the Toyota Racing Series, and one for the remainder of the support classes — which include 2kCup, Motul HondaCup, the SsangYong Race Series, and more.

Each TRS stream is presented as a separate stream, and will be updated throughout the day.