Live stream: watch round one of the Toyota Racing Series at Highlands

By Matthew Hansen • 12/01/2019
Today marks round one of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series at Highlands Motorsport Park, where some of open-wheel racing's best and brightest will fight for one of the world's most competitive summer series titles.
Racing will be beamed out on two YouTube-based live-streams — one for the Toyota Racing Series and Toyota 86 Series, and one for the remainder of the Speed Works support card. They, and the full Saturday schedule, can be viewed below.
Saturday schedule
|8:30
|OSCA SuperSaloons
|Q
|20 minutes
|8:50
|South Island Porsche Series
|Q
|20 minutes
|9:10
|BNT V8s
|P
|20 minutes
|9:35
|Mazda Pro7
|Q
|15 minutes
|9:55
|Toyota 86 Championship
|Q
|20 minutes
|10:20
|V8 Utes Series
|Q
|20 minutes
|10:45
|Toyota Racing Series
|Q
|15 minutes
|11:05
|BNT V8s
|Q
|20 minutes
|11:35
|South Island Porsche Series
|R1
|6 laps
|12:00
|OSCA SuperSaloons
|R1
|6 laps
|12:55
|Rush Hour
|Q
|20 minutes
|13:25
|Mazda Pro7
|R1
|8 laps
|13:55
|Toyota Racing Series
|R1
|15 laps
|14:35
|V8 Utes Series
|R1
|8 laps
|15:05
|Toyota 86 Championship
|R1
|8 laps
|15:35
|BNT V8s
|R1
|12 laps
|16:05
|South Island Porsche Series
|R2
|6 laps
|16:30
|OSCA SuperSaloons
|R2
|6 laps
|16:55
|Rush Hour
|R
|1 hour