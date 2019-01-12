Live stream: watch round one of the Toyota Racing Series at Highlands

Today marks round one of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series at Highlands Motorsport Park, where some of open-wheel racing's best and brightest will fight for one of the world's most competitive summer series titles.

Read more: Class of 2019: we rank every driver in the Toyota Racing Series

Racing will be beamed out on two YouTube-based live-streams — one for the Toyota Racing Series and Toyota 86 Series, and one for the remainder of the Speed Works support card. They, and the full Saturday schedule, can be viewed below.

Saturday schedule