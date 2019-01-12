Home / Motorsport / Live stream: watch round one of the Toyota Racing Series at Highlands

Live stream: watch round one of the Toyota Racing Series at Highlands

By Matthew Hansen • 12/01/2019
Pukekohe teenager Liam Lawson is one of the Kiwi front-runners. Photo / Matthew Hansen
Today marks round one of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series at Highlands Motorsport Park, where some of open-wheel racing's best and brightest will fight for one of the world's most competitive summer series titles. 

Racing will be beamed out on two YouTube-based live-streams — one for the Toyota Racing Series and Toyota 86 Series, and one for the remainder of the Speed Works support card. They, and the full Saturday schedule, can be viewed below. 

Saturday schedule

       
8:30 OSCA SuperSaloons Q 20 minutes
8:50 South Island Porsche Series Q 20 minutes
9:10 BNT V8s P 20 minutes
9:35 Mazda Pro7 Q 15 minutes
9:55 Toyota 86 Championship Q 20 minutes
10:20 V8 Utes Series Q 20 minutes
10:45 Toyota Racing Series Q 15 minutes
11:05 BNT V8s Q 20 minutes
11:35 South Island Porsche Series R1 6 laps
12:00 OSCA SuperSaloons R1 6 laps
12:55 Rush Hour Q 20 minutes
13:25 Mazda Pro7  R1 8 laps
13:55 Toyota Racing Series R1 15 laps
14:35 V8 Utes Series R1 8 laps
15:05 Toyota 86 Championship R1 8 laps
15:35 BNT V8s R1 12 laps
16:05 South Island Porsche Series R2 6 laps
16:30 OSCA SuperSaloons R2 6 laps
16:55 Rush Hour R 1 hour

