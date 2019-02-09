LIVE STREAM: watch the New Zealand Grand Prix at Manfeild

It's time for the fifth and final round of the 2019 Castrol Toyota Racing Series, which ends this weekend with the biggest event on its calendar — the New Zealand Grand Prix at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon.

Liam Lawson and Marcus Armstong lead the points, with just five separating them at the top of the series. Five drivers have a mathematical chance of title glory, but logic dictates that the two Kiwis at the top are most likely to claim the title. If one of them does, they will be the first New Zealander to win the series since Nick Cassidy in 2013.

There's three TRS races across the weekend, one today and two tomorrow. Qualifying for race one takes place at 10.50am today, with the race following at 3.15pm. Races two and three take place tomorrow at 11.40pm and 3.00pm respectively — the latter being the all-deciding 64th New Zealand Grand Prix.

Other than the Toyota Racing Series, there are a bunch of support classes also competing. The BNT V8s are back for round five of their season — Australian Jack Smith leading the charge. The V8 Ute Series, GTR NZ, SsangYong Race Series, Pirelli Porsche Championship and more sit on the support card.

There are two live stream feeds, both published below. The first is the Speed Works Events feed for all the support classes, and the second is an individual session TRS feed that will be updated for every session.