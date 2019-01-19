Home / Motorsport / LIVE STREAM: watch Toyota Racing Series, BNT V8s live at Teretonga

LIVE STREAM: watch Toyota Racing Series, BNT V8s live at Teretonga

By Matthew Hansen • 19/01/2019
Photos / Matthew Hansen

Racing for round two of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series kicks off today at Teretonga Park, with the BNT V8s, Formula 1600 championship, Toyota 86 championship among the categories on the support card. 

Pukekohe teenager Liam Lawson currently leads the TRS standings, with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong tucked in behind. But there's a pack of international drivers on their tail, including the likes of DTM ace Lucas Auer, factory Toyota driver Kazuto Kotaka, F3 champs Raoul Hyman and Calan Williams, and more. 

There are two live streams; one devoted to the Toyota Racing Series, and another for the remainder of the categories. Both can be found below. 

Today the Toyota Racing Series has a qualifying session and a race; the former at 11.10am and the latter kicking off at 3.30pm. Full schedule available below. 

Speed Works Events Round 3 Saturday Schedule

Time     Session        Duration
10:00 South Island Mazda Pro7 Q 15 minutes
10:20 BNT V8s P 15 minutes
10:45 Formula 1600 Championship    Q 20 minutes
11:10 Toyota Racing Series Q 15 minutes
11:30 South Island Porsche Series Q 20 minutes
11:50 Toyota 86 Championship Q 20 minutes
12:15 BNT V8s Q 15 minutes
12:40 Rush Hour Q 20 minutes
  LUNCH   60 minutes
14:00 Formula 1600 Championship R1 8 laps
14:20 South Island Mazda Pro7 R1 8 laps
14:45 Toyota 86 Championship R1 15 laps
15:10 South Island Porsche Series R1 8 laps
15:35 Toyota Racing Series R1 20 laps
16:05 BNT V8s  R1 18 laps
16:30 Formula 1600 Championship R1 8 laps
17:00 Rush Hour R 1 hour

