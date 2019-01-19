LIVE STREAM: watch Toyota Racing Series, BNT V8s live at Teretonga

Racing for round two of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series kicks off today at Teretonga Park, with the BNT V8s, Formula 1600 championship, Toyota 86 championship among the categories on the support card.

Pukekohe teenager Liam Lawson currently leads the TRS standings, with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong tucked in behind. But there's a pack of international drivers on their tail, including the likes of DTM ace Lucas Auer, factory Toyota driver Kazuto Kotaka, F3 champs Raoul Hyman and Calan Williams, and more.

There are two live streams; one devoted to the Toyota Racing Series, and another for the remainder of the categories. Both can be found below.

Today the Toyota Racing Series has a qualifying session and a race; the former at 11.10am and the latter kicking off at 3.30pm. Full schedule available below.

Speed Works Events Round 3 Saturday Schedule