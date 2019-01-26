LIVE STREAM: watch Toyota Racing Series, F5000 live at Hampton Downs

After a wild build-up, round three of the Toyota Racing Series kicks off this afternoon with a race at 2.40pm.

This comes off the back of a difficult Teretonga Park event, and a 'replacement' race late yesterday that featured numerous crashes. Following an overnight investigation, yesterday's win was handed to Russian driver Artem Petrov — who becomes the first overseas race winner of the season.

Qualifying for the afternoon race has already been completed, with Marcus Armstrong on pole ahead of Raoul Hyman, Liam Lawson, Calan Williams, and Lucas Auer. It's worth noting that every driver in the top five apart from Armstrong had car issues on Friday — Hyman struck down with electrical gremlins, and the remainder caught up in various crashes.

The TRS are joined by a group of domestic categories. The SAS Autoparts Formula 5000 series return to Hampton Downs, as does the ETL Hire NZ Tranzam Challenge, and TradeZone GTRNZ series (separated into two classes, one for GT1/GT2 and the other for GT3/GT4). MATOS Formula Libre, Classic Touring Cars, Nexen Tyre Pro 7s, Hi-Q Components Formula First, and SAS Historic Formula Ford are also on the support card.

Racing will be streamed live via two streams. One for this afternoon's TRS race, and the other for the remainder of the support card. Both streams can be viewed below: