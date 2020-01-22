Nissan shows off the bonkers Leaf Nismo RC on track

When you look at Nissan's current Leaf, the words "track weapon" don't exactly spring to mind, but it looks like Nissan is out to change that perception with this ridiculous Nismo RC variant.

Late last year, a questionably modified Leaf hatch emerged online, and it was revealed that Nissan was using it to test new EV performance tech, it turns out that it was the pre-cursor to this beast.

Created as a "test-bed for future technology", this Leaf Nismo RC will be used to see what Nissan can achieve with a powerful electric dual-motor and all-wheel drive configuration.

As it sits right now, the RC packs 240kW and a massive 640Nm of torque. These numbers make the high-performance EV good for a 0-100km/h time of just 3.4 seconds.

Thanks to the carbon fibre tub and lightweight chassis, the RC tips the scales at 1220kg, making it ideal for track use.

According to Nissan, the intelligent all-wheel drive system will channel torque to each tyre with the most grip to improve cornering performance. Electric motors and converters mounted over the tyres also allow for improved balance.

"For Nissan, the ‘E’ in ‘EV’ also stands for ‘Exciting’. Putting this philosophy front and centre, we created the LEAF NISMO RC. It amplifies the fun-to-drive aspect of electric mobility, raising the thrills offered by EVs to a new level," Michael Carcamo, Nissan Global Motorsport Director said.

For the time being, Nissan's electric all-wheel drive performance system with only reside in the two Leaf prototypes, but the brand insists that the technology will eventually be used in its production cars.

The long-range Leaf E+ was the latest electric offering unveiled by Nissan, which makes use of a larger battery, a 161kW electric motor, and a range of up to 363km.