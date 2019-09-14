Can Scott McLaughlin claim a Kiwi triple at Pukekohe?

After waiting for 16 years between successes, Kiwi racing fans now find themselves salivating at the prospect of New Zealanders potentially winning three Virgin Australia Supercars Championship titles over a four-year stretch.

The nation’s golden age of motorsport continues to press on, with three of our finest exports all vying for this year’s Supercars title — a battle that resumes today on the Pukekohe Raceway.

Scott McLaughlin has broken away and remains a clear favourite for a second championship win in as many years. His points lead over nearest rival Chaz Mostert sits at 613 points, after a mammoth 16 race win this season.

It’s a points gap that could soon become insurmountable, although that hinges on McLaughlin having a clean run through the Pirtek Enduro Cup season, starting with next month’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

In a sport that ultimately boils down to numbers, this weekend could prove particularly significant for McLaughlin and his young career. He will make his 100th Supercars round start, and could break two long-standing records simultaneously — the record for most races won in a single Supercars season, and the record for most races won in a season by a Team Penske pilot.

Should McLaughlin kick clear and claim another title, he will be the first Team Penske driver to win two titles in a row since Sam Hornish jnr won dual IndyCar Series crowns in 2001-02. The last driver at Dick Johnson Racing to perform the feat was Johnson himself across 1988-89.

But McLaughlin — who is equally as familiar with setbacks as success — knows there’s a long way to go in the championship.

Series leader Scott McLaughlin. Photo / Getty Images

“It has certainly been a pretty wild ride throughout the years to this point,” he told Supercars.com this week. “[I’m] proud that I have been able to sort of put myself in a position to be in the best team and now be able to compete for wins every week.

“In the grand scheme of things [100 rounds] is just a number but it’s still a proud moment and hopefully we can achieve a lot more in the sport. I’ve just got to enjoy this moment while I can because one day I’m going to be the older guy.”

He’s had a wildly successful season, but a Pukekohe clean sweep is hardly a given for the 26-year-old.

He’s only won at the 2.8km circuit twice before. It’s also a race track that’s known for producing different race winners on different days. In fact, no one has won back-to-back races at Pukekohe since Garth Tander’s race one and race two wins in 2007.

Racing among the support categories kicks off today — Saturday — at 9.15am.

The first Supercars qualifying session is scheduled for 1.55pm, with the opening 70-lap race to follow at 4.10pm.