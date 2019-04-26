Revealed: here's what the Ford Mustang Supercar's new wing looks like

The next round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Perth is likely to be one of the most heated of 2019. Not only is it the season's one and only event of the year held under lights, but it's also going to function as the debut for Ford's revised rear-wing.

Unless you live under a rock, you'll be well aware that concerns over technical parity have resulted in mid-season tweaks to the aerodynamics of the new Ford Mustang Supercar. As reported previously, the rear-wing changes centre around a smaller pair of end-plates and a lower Gurney flap, plus a shortened undertray.

Now, thanks to a comparison image published by speedcafe.com, we can see what those changes look like. The new rear wing is pictured on the left, and the old one (as raced with at Phillip Island) is pictured on the right.

Photo / speedcafe.com

Relative to the end-plates on the Holden ZB Commodore and Nissan Altima, the new Mustang wing still has a relatively large appearance. However, based on the locating bolts connecting each plate to the car and to the spoiler proper, it appears that a generous amount of real estate top and bottom has been removed.

We 'crunched some numbers' recently in an effort to dissect whether the results truly suggest that the Mustang has some kind of insurmountable parity advantage. And while we didn't come to a hard conclusion, reaction to the story was strong.

There is one silver lining here for Ford fans; without its enormous NASA-style rear wing, the Mustang will now look a little more proportional and 'right'.

Even with the changes, the Mustang should enter next weekend's event as favourites. Ford have won the last five races at Barbagallo Raceway, with the last four of those belonging to series leader and defending champion Scott McLaughlin.