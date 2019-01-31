Rod and Rhys Millen's Leadfoot Festival mission

Leadfoot Festival founder Rod Millen is hoping for a podium finish this weekend when competitors from around the world arrive at Hahei to compete in the annual racing event.

A field of 120 will see how fast they can go up Millen's 1.6km driveway at the Leadfoot Rance on Saturday and Sunday.

Scottish rally star Alister McRae is back again, hoping to make it three wins in a row in his Vantage Subaru WRX Impreza.

Rod Millen and his Toyota Celica. Picture/ Matthew Hansen

Last year he was number one with a time of 49.15s in the Top Ten Shoothout, bettering his 2017 time of 49.43s.

In second sport last year was Rotorua rally driver Sloan Cox in his 2004 Mitsubishi Hill Climb Special Evo 8, clocking 50.71s, with Dean McCarroll setting a time of 51.10s for third spot.

Rod Millen will be competing in his 1994 Pikes Peak world record Toyota Celica only, rather than a number of his former rally vehicles, and he's determined to make McRae work for his trifecta.

"I'm going to work to see him not get that," Millen told Driven.

"I'm only driving in the Celica this year so I can concentrate on taking podium."

But there will be another Millen competing, so Rhys with another Pikes Peak-connected car.

Rhys drove the Bentley Bentayga SUV up the 20km, 156-turn, nearly 1524m course last year to complete the race in just 10mins, 49.9secs, making it the fastest production vehicle to take on Pikes Peak - and not only taking its class but also setting a record.

"Unfortunately the Bentayga will probably be too heavy up the Leadfoot drive to make it to the podium," said Rod Millen.

Other competitors include internatinal drifting champion Ken Gushi, who is at Leadfoot for the first time, competing in his 2015 Toyota GT862JZ.

"Ken said Leadfoot has been on his bucket listand it will be great to get his drift car and put it on display at the weekend."

Another newcomer is Masino Take in his 2007 Nissan 380RS Nismo, while Danny Ryan returns in his 1919 Lancia Kappa Sport open top car.

And classic cars aare an important part of Leadfoot, said Rod.

"We have expanded the area where classic car owners can park their vehicles when attending Leadfoot.

"It's important that people can look not only at the cars on the drive but also the classic cars parked.

"That's what makes Leadfoot so unique, all those old classic cars and there are always plenty of cars to look at."

For tickets and more information go to leadfootfestival.com