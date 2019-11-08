Sandown 500: Erebus 1–2 in practice, McLaughlin fastest Kiwi

Erebus Motorsport, led by lead driver David Reynolds, have topped Friday main driver practice for Sunday's Penrite Oils Sandown 500 — the final round of the Supercars Championship Pirtek Enduro Cup.

Reynolds led teammate Anton de Pasquale in the second of the day's three practice sessions, with the 2017 Bathurst 1000 champ setting the fastest lap a Supercar has ever completed at the Melbourne facility (1:07.777). Scott McLaughlin was best of the rest in third, two tenths off Reynolds, with Chaz Mostert, Lee Holdsworth, and Shane van Gisbergen rounding out the top six.

The first and last sessions of the day were both co-driver exclusive sessions, allowing each team's part-time drivers mileage ahead of tomorrow's co-driver qualifying race.

Sessions one and two were both undertaken in tricky conditions with split weather; rain mixed with dry running. Garth Tander, co-driver to van Gisbergen, topped the opening session over the Kelly Racing Nissans of Bryce Fullwood (Kiwi Andre Heimgartner's co-driver) and Dale Wood. Warren Luff and Jack Perkins completed the top five in the two Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodores.

The book-ending final session was eventually led by Lowndes — looming dark clouds thankfully mostly staying away for the duration. The seven-time Bathurst winner set a 1:07.835 to ironically be the quickest RBHRT driver of the day and the second fastest driver period. Fabian Coulthard's co-driver Tony D'Alberto and a continually impressive Wood finished second and third, over Tander and Perkins.

In the mixed conditions there were naturally a few minor offs. The Red Bull Holden Racing Team had one for each of their cars; Lowndes having spun harmlessly at turn four in practice one, and Whincup having toured through the sand-trap at the end of the back straight with a minor kiss of the tyre wall for good measure.

That sand-trap captured a few drivers across the day; perhaps an indirect result of the re-profiled high speed left-hand 'Dandenong Road' bend just before it. The two other high profile offs at the corner occurred simultaneously at the end of practice two; Scott Pye and Mostert following each other off to bring out the yellow flag and effectively end the session prematurely for anyone hoping for a final quick lap.

Although, none of their moments were quite as big as that of Toyota 86 Series racer Craig Thornton. Slipping up during the support category's qualifying, the youngster over-corrected and slammed into the outside Armco at almost a 90-degree angle. It was a spectacular crash that delayed the third Supercars session, as officials repaired the damaged wall.

More to come.

Sandown 500 Friday, practice 1 (top 10)

1. Garth Tander

2. Bryce Fullwood

3 Dale Wood

4. Warren luff

5. Jack Perkins

6. Tony D'Alberto

7. James Moffat

8. Luke Youlden

9. Dean Fiore

10. Alex Davison

Sandown 500 Friday, practice 2 (top 10)

1. David Reynolds

2. Anton de Pasquale

3. Scott McLaughlin

4. Chaz Mostert

5. Lee Holdsworth

6. Shane van Gisbergen

7. Mark Winterbottom

8. Will Davison

9. Jamie Whincup

10. Andre Heimgartner

Sandown 500 Friday, practice 3 (top 10)

1. Craig Lowndes

2. Tony D'Alberto

3. Dale Wood

4. Garth Tander

5. Jack Perkins

6. Ash Walsh

7. Will Brown

8. James Moffat

9. Alex Premat

10. Thomas Randle