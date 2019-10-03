Scott Dixon tests controversial new IndyCar 'windscreen' on track

When Scott Dixon and Will Power hit the tarmac at the iconic Indianapolis Speedway this morning, it wasn't to slug it out against each other like usual, it was to test new IndyCar technology.

The drivers ran in high-speed formation, and were checking for reflections, visibility, and distortion caused by the visor that may affect drivers mid-race.

Similar to the controversial 'Halo' that was introduced to Formula 1 cars in the 2017 season, the Aeroscreen's frame attaches to the car's chassis via a centre strut, and wraps around to the intake above the driver.

Unlike the 'Halo', the Aeroscreen is comprised of an actual screen made of a polycarbonate laminated material. An anti-reflective coating covers the interior, and it features an anti-fogging heating element.

In order to combat cockpit heat, a cooling duct will accompany the Aeroscreen when they are put into real-world use.

Fans have commented on the fact that the side profile of the screen looks nice, but the front looks wide. Others mentioned that this is down to the drivers needing to get out of the cockpit within 10 seconds contributing to this width.

Another test of the Aeroscreen will take place next Monday at Barber Motorsports Park, where Simon Pagenaud and Ryan Hunter-Reay will take the hot set for a road course session.

On October 15th, Dixon will test the screen again, but this time alongside Josef Newgarden at the Richmond Raceway.