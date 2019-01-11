Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon nominated for Halberg Awards

Could 2019 be the year that oval shaped balls and expensive sail boats bow down to the four-wheeled exploits of our exceptional Kiwi motorsport talent at the Halberg Awards?

The year represents perhaps the best opportunity for such, following the news that two of New Zealand's 2018 champions — Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin — have been nominated as Sportsman of the Year finalists for he 56th edition of the annual event.

“It’s a significant day for New Zealand motorsport, having two motorsport competitors named as finalists in our country’s preeminent sporting awards,” says MotorSport New Zealand President Wayne Christie.

“We’re absolutely delighted for both Scotts to have their achievements in international motorsport recognised in this way. They are both exceptional competitors, and fantastic ambassadors for our sport at home and overseas.”

Dixon and McLaughlin come up against Nico Porteeus (freeskiing), and Tom Walsh (athletics). It's the first time McLaughlin has gained a nomination, while Dixon meanwhile is a former winner.

Both Kiwis spent 2018 fighting tooth-and-nail in two of the most competitive racing series' in the world.

Dixon's fifth IndyCar Series title win came after he almost single-handedly fought off a wide onslaught from the Team Penske juggernaut. McLaughlin meanwhile came back from a devastating 2017 to stamp his mark on the Supercars Championship.

Both are undeniable contenders for the crown. Let's see how they go.