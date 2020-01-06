Scott McLaughlin auctioning prized possession for bushfire charities

A known 22 people and an estimated 500 million animals have so far died in bushfires that continue to ravage New South Wales and Queensland. Starting in September, the fires have only grown in proportion as they claim lives, homes, and large chunks of Australian wilderness.

In the wake of the fires, people all over the world have made generous donations to a multitude of charities. And among the latest to join the fight is defending Supercars and Bathurst 1000 champion Scott McLaughlin.

The Kiwi took to social media overnight to confirm that he will be auctioning his 2017 season helmet on eBay. He's added that he will match the dollar figure the helmet raises. The collective funds raised will go to the Australian Red Cross and the NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES).

“I get two helmets a year. One goes to Roger Penske and one I keep for myself every year,” McLaughlin said.

“My 2018 championship [helmet] is not with me anymore as that was prior arrangement I had for many years to the person who now has that. My 2019 Helmet is now with my dad in New Zealand as I promised him I would give him my first Bathurst winning helmet.”

Race drivers traditionally end their racing seasons with all manner of merchandise; from overalls and team strips to trophies and other awards. Helmets traditionally rank among the most closely retained race driver mementos, leading to them being considered very highly collectable among collectors.

As McLaughlin states, almost all his helmets from his turbulent 2017–2019 Supercars period have been donated to people like his father Wayne McLaughlin and team boss Roger Penske. Bidding for his 2017 helmet currently sits at AU$45,100 (NZ$47,015), with over six and a half days to go.

To view the auction click here. More information on donating to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES can be found by clicking here and here.