Scott McLaughlin is your 2018 Supercars Championship winner

Twelve months on from being on the wrong side of one of the most devastating championship deciders in Supercars history, Kiwi Scott McLaughlin has bounced back to claim his maiden championship title.

It's comes at the end of his second season with DJR Team Penske — a second-place finish to race winner David Reynolds enough to keep fellow title contender Shane van Gisbergen at bay in the end.

"Everyone here works so hard," McLaughlin said.

"We have to pay respect to Shane, we raced so hard all year, it’s been a hell of a battle. With 30 to go I thought ‘this could be on’ and it was the longest 30 laps of my life.

"Holy smokes, I just can’t believe we’ve done it. Holy guacamole."

McLaughlin led much of the race, with van Gisbergen spending most of it buried in traffic and battling the likes of James Courtney. In the end he finished fourth, behind teammate Jamie Whincup.

It's DJR Team Penske's first title win in the team's current iteration, and the first win for Dick Johnson as a team owner or co-team owner since Courtney's 2010 win with the team.

