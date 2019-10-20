Scott McLaughlin retains Bathurst victory, while teammate Coulthard placed last

Kiwi V8 Supercars driver Scott McLaughlin's first victory at Mt Panorama was one that has been shrouded in controversy following his team mate's questionable tactic.

Just this afternoon, it was revealed that McLaughlin will retain his victory in #17, but Fabian Coulthard will be placed last in the race, moving everyone that finished after him up one position.

Additionally, DJR Team Penske will be docked 300 points in the Supercars championship standings, and fined $250,000.

$100,000 of that fine is suspended until 31 December 2021, as long as the team doesn't breach any other conduct or team order rules before then.

On top of this points deduction, Coulthard also recently received a docking, causing the DJR Penske team to lose a total of 420 points after the great race.

The incident in question surrounds Coulthard slowing down under a team's engineer order while under a safety car on lap 135.

Unsurprisingly, not every is a fan of the punishment, and a lot of fans have already voiced their concern at the lack of harshness.