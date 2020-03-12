Shane van Gisbergen scores pole as Red Bull dominates AGP Supercars qualifying

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team have locked out pole for race one and race two of the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400; Shane van Gisbergen claiming pole for the opener and Jamie Whincup clocking the quickest time in the second session.

The short 10-minute period for each qualifier, the long lap of over two minutes, and a high level of tyre degradation meant a pair of fast and furious tests in ability.

The first representative lap-time in qualifying one was a 1:55.224 from van Gisbergen. By the time the field had cycled through their first laps, the 2016 champ led teammate Jamie Whincup (who was fast despite clouting the wall at the back side of the circuit), Will Davison, Scott McLaughlin, and an impressive Andre Heimgartner.

Read more: Erebus Motorsport and Red Bull lead crash-shortened Supercars practice

That top five remained static as the session closed — the amount of degradation on the Dunlop soft tyres underlined by David Reynolds' inability to improve beyond 17th on his second lap.

His teammate Anton de Pasquale ended up sixth, ahead of Nick Percat, Cameron Waters, Lee Holdsworth, and Chaz Mostert. Fabian Coulthard and Chris Pither rounded out the Kiwis in 12th and 18th.

The second session, meanwhile, was topped early by McLaughlin, only for van Gisbergen and then a blistering Whincup to climb over the top of the defending Melbourne winner. Whincup's 1:55.2809 proved to be unbeatable, while the Tickford duo of Waters and Will Davison lobbed their cars into second and third to split the Red Bull pair.

The wildcard from qualifying two was Mostert, who had skipped the initial cycle to run all by himself in the final few minutes as everyone else sat in pit-lane. He produced the fastest first sector and faded a little in the middle sector, before eventually cementing himself in seventh behind the much improved Reynolds.

Holdsworth, Heimgartner, and Coulthard rounded out the top 10, while Pither completed the Kiwi contingent in 23rd.

Qualifying, Beaurepairs Melbourne 400, Race 1

1. Shane van Gisbergen

2. Jamie Whincup

3. Will Davison

4. Scott McLaughlin

5. Andre Heimgartner

6. Anton de Pasquale

7. Nick Percat

8. Cameron Waters

9. Lee Holdsworth

10. Chaz Mostert

11. Mark Winterbottom

12. Fabian Coulthard

13. Rick Kelly

14. Scott Pye

15. Jack Le Brocq

16. Todd Hazelwood

17. David Reynolds

18. Chris Pither

19. Garry Jacobson

20. Alex Davison

21. Bryce Fullwood

22. Jack Smith

23. Jake Kostecki

Qualifying, Beaurepairs Melbourne 400, Race 2

1. Jamie Whincup

2. Cameron Waters

3. Will Davison

4. Shane van Gisbergen

5. Scott McLaughlin

6. David Reynolds

7. Chaz Mostert

8. Lee Holdsworth

9. Andre Heimgartner

10. Fabian Coulthard

11. Anton de Pasquale

12. Garry Jacobson

13. Todd Hazelwood

14. Jack Le Brocq

15. Mark Winterbottom

16. Nick Percat

17. Rick Kelly

18. Bryce Fullwood

19. Scott Pye

20. Alex Davison

21. Jake Kostecki

22. Chris Pither