Striking new Ford Mustang revealed for Supercars Championship young gun

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship grid is set to grow by one at the next round at Tailem Bend, with Thomas Randle joining Tickford Racing's four-car squad as a 'wildcard' entrant.

The paint-scheme for Randle's Supercars debut was unveiled earlier this morning, with heating solutions company Scandia taking up pride of place as the car's primary sponsor.

“I’m very excited to be making my main game Supercars Championship debut, and I’ve just got to thank everyone from Tickford Racing who’s helped put this together over the past couple months,” said Randle.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to race in Supercars, and it’s going to be super awesome to finally drive a Mustang Supercar on my own for a round at Tailem Bend in less than a fortnight.”

Randle's history is rich and varied. He's competed in Australian sports sedans and Touring Car Masters, European LMP3, and various Formula 3 championships.

He's also a former winner of New Zealand's Castrol Toyota Racing Series — beating the likes of Pedro Piquet, Marcus Armstrong, and Red Bull Junior (at the time) Richard Verschoor in 2017.

“Tom’s been a great addition to the team and obviously is really coming along as a driver, so we’re looking forward to getting him in a Mustang to race against the main game boys,” added team boss Tim Edwards.

The car itself is hardy 'new', admittedly. Randle's Mustang started out life as the Ford Falcon FG 'COTF' prototype car in 2012, when the category introduced new regulations. It's since been updated throughout the years, and will become the only Ford chassis to have been raced as an FG Falcon, FG-X Falcon, and Mustang when it races at The Bend next weekend.



