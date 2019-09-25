Team Kiwi cancels Bathurst 1000 wildcard Supercars campaign
“I have made a decision in conjunction with our sponsors and with the support of Supercars that time is against us in the preparation to get the Team Kiwi Racing entry onto the grid at the level we require, in time for the 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which is due to commence in a little over two weeks.
“We achieved our financial targets in a little over 72 hours from the time of our last press release and we also sourced very talented staff to lead the engineering and mechanical side of the project.
“We had even organised a test date and our sign-writers to sign-write the TKR All Black Machine later this week, not to mention flights, accommodation, rental cars, uniforms, overalls and so much more already booked and paid for.”
“I have already spoken with our major sponsors, many supporters and crew to announce this decision and of our focus to not only be on the grid at the opening round of the Supercars Championship in 2020 but at a number of Supercar events throughout the 2020 season which is also TKR’s 20th Anniversary season.
“I was heartened by the full support we received from all our sponsors, the entire tour party group and of their commitment to see TKR back on the Supercar grid in 2020, which marks the 20th anniversary season for Team Kiwi Racing (TKR) since they debuted at Bathurst in October 2000.”