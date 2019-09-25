Team Kiwi cancels Bathurst 1000 wildcard Supercars campaign

In a statement published late yesterday team owner David John announced the cancellation, stating that the team had "simply run out of time".

"Despite the Fantastic effort from all involved, we have simply run out of time to have all aspects of this campaign to a point that we were not rushing things to see Team Kiwi Racing on the grid in the manner that was fitting of our brand and of the Championship. It has been a tough call, but the right one nonetheless," he said.

“I have made a decision in conjunction with our sponsors and with the support of Supercars that time is against us in the preparation to get the Team Kiwi Racing entry onto the grid at the level we require, in time for the 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which is due to commence in a little over two weeks. “We achieved our financial targets in a little over 72 hours from the time of our last press release and we also sourced very talented staff to lead the engineering and mechanical side of the project. “We had even organised a test date and our sign-writers to sign-write the TKR All Black Machine later this week, not to mention flights, accommodation, rental cars, uniforms, overalls and so much more already booked and paid for.”

John added that the team is now targeting next year, with the hopes of being o n the grid for the opening round of the season at Adelaide for the team's 20th anniversary.