This company will sell you a race-ready NASCAR racer for your track day needs

If busting your knuckles in a cold garage for hours on end trying to build a middle-of-the-road racer doesn't sound like your cup of tea, US company Hendricks Motorsports have the perfect V8-powered answer.

With over 250 NASCAR victories under their belt, Hendricks Motorsports know a thing or two about building fast race cars, and now they're opening up for business with the public.

The track-ready racers come in the form of a retired NASCAR chassis dressed up as either an older Chevrolet SS (VF Commodore), or the current generation Camaro ZL1.

Before you jump to the conclusion that these racers are only able to turn left, road course events are a part of NASCAR's schedule, and these racers are more than willing to swing the back end out while cornering both ways.

In terms of specifications, these Track Attack cars use a tube chassis fitted with NASCAR-spec adjustable suspension, brakes, and a solid rear axle. The fuel cell sits at the rear, and the power is grounded through a set of 15-inch steel wheels wearing massive slick tyres.

Under the hood sits a Chevrolet Performance LSX 454 that's capable of 468kW all day long, and runs on premium pump gas. NASCAR fans will know that this isn't the actual engine that's used in the series, but don't worry, Hendricks Motorsports will upgrade it to the full monty R07 Racing V8 on request. This bad boy is the same engine that was campaigned in previous years of NASCAR, and is a 358-cubic inch lump that can rev to the moon and back.

In terms of transmissions, a NASCAR four-speed manual or a six-speed sequential are both available.

As you would expect, these cars are loaded with the necessary safety equipment that comes with a race car of this calibre. A digital ECU readout and anti-lift flaps also come standard on the Track Attack cars.

These are offered as a turn-key package from Hendricks Motorsports, and we can imagine that they'd deliver to NZ for the right price. In terms of money, nothing is listed on their site, so we can imagine that it's a "if you have to ask" situation.