Thrills and spills: every 'oops' moment from D1NZ in Tauranga

When things come together in drifting, it's beautiful. That age-old comparison with figure skating isn't far off, as drivers run toe-to-toe, separated by millimeters, as their feet and arms madly adjust steering lock and throttle percentage on the fly.

But, sometimes things don't quite go to plan ...

That's particularly true at the location where the D1NZ National Drifting Championship held their opening round of 2019; ASB Baypark.

Whether it's the old external circuit in the carpark, or the new track built inside the confines of the stadium itself, Baypark has always been known for its unforgiving concrete walls and chaotic nights.

With round two of the series at Wellington's Max Motors Speedway coming up next weekend, we look back at all the chaos that unfolded at Baypark — all the spins, clashes, and crashes.