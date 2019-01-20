Toyota Racing Series racing postponed in Invercargill due to wind concerns

After yesterday's top notch Invercargill bun fight between Marcus Armstrong and Liam Lawson, today's Castrol Toyota Racing Series action has been postponed due to fears around strong wind later in the day.

Series officials confirmed the decision after qualifying for race three was delayed earlier this morning and after extensive deliberation with the teams. It also followed a scare during the peak of yesterday's wind, which saw a support category tent get picked up and shifted approximately 30 metres.

"Our conclusion is that the predicted wind speeds and gusts combined with the high speed nature of the coastal track could compromise the downforce of the 500kg machines and potentially put driver safety and the safety of others at an enhanced and unacceptable level of risk," says category manager Nico Caillol.

“It's a shame and we have considered the situation carefully for fans and drivers, but safety comes first and we have reluctantly decided to cancel our qualifying and racing today."

The category confirmed that the two races that had been scheduled for today will instead take place on the Saturdays of the next two race meetings at Hampton Downs and Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park respectively.

The circuit currently appears quite mild, but the local airport have reported that the forecast gusts of 100km/h are going to come later in the day.

The remainder of the category support card — including the BNT V8s, Toyota 86 Championship, Formula 1600, South Island Porsches, and more — will continue on with their racing. Live streaming for them can be viewed by clicking here.