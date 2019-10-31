Toyota unveils the bonkers 320kW Supra GT4 race car

While the Toyota Supra may have built its reputation and fan base in the street racing scene of the Fast and Furious franchise, Toyota doesn't want you to forget that it is a strong performer on the track.

Toyota Gazoo Racing has just pulled the covers off the new 2020 Supra GT4 race car that is set to start hitting tracks around the world during 2020.

As you would've guessed, the GR Supra race car is extremely similar to the road-going model, and utilises the same six-cylinder 3.0-litre turbocharged BMW engine.

To boost the car's performance, this engine had been tuned to 320kW and 650Nm, and has been fitted with an Akrapovic exhaust system. Other power train modifications include a seven-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical locking differential.

In terms of handling, the Supra has received KW coilovers at each corner, and a serious set of Brembo brakes. This system contains six-piston callipers up front, and four-piston examples at the rear.

Tarmac grip is handled by a set of 18-inch OZ racing wheels, wrapped in a set of slick Pirelli tyres. Adding to this, Gazoo Racing managed to shed 200kgs off the road-going Supra, to bring the race car's weight down to 1,350kg.

On the inside, the standard racing safety equipment is there, including a roll cage, FIA-approved seat, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher. The dash is made of carbon fibre, and the factory infotainment display is still there.

Optional extras include a rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, illuminated exterior numbers, and an endurance package.

As you would expect, this Supra GT4 car doesn't come cheap, and while a New Zealand price hasn't been specified just yet, in America it is priced at US$194,000 which equates to just over $300,000.