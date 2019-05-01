TRS (maybe) returning to Pukekohe, early TCR New Zealand calendar unveiled

TCR has been one of the racing community's biggest points of discussion since MotorSport New Zealand announced that they had come to an agreement with the global platform's rights holders to help facilitate a championship for the hot hatches in New Zealand.

Now another piece of the puzzle has been put into place, with the confirmation that the series will race under the Speed Works Events abnner.

The promotions company — who currently have the Castrol Toyota Racing Series, BNT V8s, Toyota 86 Series, V8 Utes, Hi-Q Formula First, ENZED Central Muscle Cars, and more under their belt — announced a provisional calendar encompassing all of their respective championships overnight.

Starting at Pukekohe in November, the seven-round summer series travels to Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell, Teretonga in Invercargill, and then Hampton Downs Motorsport Park in Waikato. February will either be kicked off by a round at Pukekohe Raceway or a round at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, with the New Zealand Grand Prix weekend at Manfeild and another event at Hampton Downs rounding out the calendar.

Speed Works' other big announcement was the potential for the Toyota Racing Series to return to Pukekohe Raceway with the historic Motor Cup crown.

"As everyone knows there has been a huge amount of work done at Pukekohe Park in recent times to improve the quality of the surface," says Speed Works' Geoff Short.

"There are a few boxes to tick but we can say that it's a definite possibility. [...] Australian Formula 4 came and competed at Pukekohe last year at the Supercars event and said publicly it provided one of their best racing weekends of the season.



“The TRS series had a fantastic season and holding the Motor Cup meeting at Pukekohe would definitely build on that interest and in motorsport in general at a venue that is near our largest population base. The Motor Cup has fantastic tradition and appeal and a list of winners that rivals any trophy in world motorsport. Pukekohe also held the Motor Cup race for many years."

Speed Works also said in their released that there was the potential for a so far unnamed international GT championship to make appearances at two of the events on their calendar ("we're doing what we can to make it happen", said Short).

Speed Works Events provisional calendar, 2019–'20

29 November – 1 December 2019 - Pukekohe

17-19 January 2020 - Highlands

24-26 January 2020 - Teretonga

31 January - 2 February 2020 - Hampton Downs

7-9 February 2020 - Pukekohe/Taupo TBC

14-16 February 2020 - Manfeild

13-15 March 2020 - Hampton Downs