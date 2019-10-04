Two wild Kia TCR touring cars heading to New Zealand

Momentum continues to build for New Zealand's inaugural TCR series, which kicks off in January next year.

The series has confirmed that two STARD-built Kia Cee'd TCR hatches are on their way to Pukekohe squad Choice Performance (who also go by the name Team Ralliart in their New Zealand Rally Championship exploits). The team will have support from Andrew Simms and Kia Motors New Zealand in the form of parts and technical support.

Each car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder Hyundai Theta-II engine making 260kW of power. Drivers for the two cars are yet to be confirmed.

Today's confirmation follows news of a two-car Hyundai i30 N team and a three-car Audi RS3 team, with numerous other TCR cars already scattered around the country, poised for potential entry.

“Kia Motors New Zealand are encouraged with the appointment of Choice Performance as the New Zealand and Australian Kia TCR agents," said Matthew Wales of Andrew Simms Kia.

"We are excited to see the results Choice Performance and STARD can achieve with the Kia Cee’d TCR. There is potential to create marketing opportunities for the Kia brand and increase the brand’s exposure to existing and potential customers.”

“Having recently returned from visiting Manfred and his team in Vienna I am exceptionally excited for this opportunity," added Chris Little of Choice Performance.

"The development of the Kia Cee’d TCR is world class and a real credit to STARD. We are confident of achieving strong results in the New Zealand and Australian championship with the Kia Cee’d TCR and look forward to fostering our strong relationship with STARD who are exceptionally customer friendly.”

Choice Performance will also double as the hub and official agent for Kia TCR sales on both sides of the ditch.

