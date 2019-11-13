Want to buy a chunk of Scott McLaughlin's Ford Mustang Supercar?

As has been covered in great detail, Scott McLaughlin's Sunday at the fearsome Gold Coast 600 didn't go quite to plan.

After an enormous shunt at the turn one chicane in qualifying, his Ford Mustang was a (fixable) write-off, and effectively decommissioned for the rest of the season with a new car whipped up in no time for the Penrite Sandown 500.

But, every cloud has a silver lining, and the positive here is a very unique one — pieces of said car can now be purchased by the public.

In the wake of the fires currently ravaging Australia, McLaughlin's DJR Team Penske squad has elected to list an assortment of creased and crinkled pieces of the McLaughlin/Premat wreck for sale.

The parts include a bonnet, two side skirts, the front and rear bumpers, rear diffuser, boot-lid, an assortment of front wings, the rear-wing end plates, brake duct, rear wing chord, and — most significantly — the quarter panels from either side. Those big boys aren't often listed for sale.

It's worth noting that the pieces themselves are specific to the Gold Coast event. Following the Bathurst 1000 — a race in which this wrecked chassis claimed victory — its outter skin was stripped away to be saved for a full Bathurst restoration.

Dick Johnson Racing, perhaps, aren't too keen to repeat their own history, in which the team's 1994 Bathurst 1000 winning Ford EB Falcon chassis was destroyed following a heavy (but ultimately salvageable) crash a few years later.

The auctions, hosted currently at Authentic Collectables, will generate funds for Bushfire relief as well as children's cancer charity Camp Quality.

“That crash was the biggest of my career and turned my Mustang into a crumpled wreck,” said McLaughlin. “I’m very glad to see this auction occur, and hope that everyone digs deep, so we can help out some vulnerable people doing it tough.”

“We have been able to hold some great fundraisers this year for Camp Quality, and with this one we also wanted to raise some money to support all those being affected by the disastrous bush fires in NSW and Queensland right now,” added Shell V-Power Racing Team Managing Director Ryan Story.

The auctions have just over nine days remaining, with bidding on some items approaching AUD$2000.