Watch: BMW M3 vs Nissan GT-R in sideways D1NZ battle

With all the chatter about the new Toyota Supra and its BMW-based engine and underpinnings, it's easy to forget that one of the most well known drift cars in New Zealand is an inverse — Toyota power in a BMW platform.

Daynom Templeman's E46-generation BMW 3-Series has had multiple visual forms over the last few seasons of the D1NZ National Drifting Championship (it sports backing this season from Zic Motor Oils), but its 2JZ engine remains fundamentally the same.

The former circuit racer recently came up against former D1NZ 'drift king' Darren Kelly in the finals at round one of the season, held at ASB Baypark in Tauranga. Kelly dropped jaws nationwide a few years ago by debuting the country's first Nissan R35 GT-R drift car — complete with support from Nissan New Zealand.

After his best season yet at the wheel of the beast last season (finishing second in the points to Cole Armstrong), Kelly returns with a paint-scheme that harks back to Nissan's Group A touring car history. He's undoubtedly one of the favourites to grab the championship crown, and that was further underlined by his victory at round one.

Coming up against Templeman, it was a tight battle under lights. Watch the full showdown unfold above.

Round two of the series takes place at Max Motors Speedway in Wellington on February 15–16, where Kelly will aim to preserve and enlarge his championship lead.