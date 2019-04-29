Watch: enormous crash punctuates final lap of NASCAR's Talladega 500

At the best of times, NASCAR is known for its shunts. But, Talladega is a different kettle of fish entirely.

The 2.6-mile oval is one of the fastest on the category's calendar, making it particularly susceptible to crashes — particularly late in the piece.

This morning's event was naturally filled with incident. These included a hairy moment early for RPM's Bubba Wallace, a wall-slap from seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, and a heavy crash with seven laps to go involving Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto.

But the largest crash of them all happened on the final lap. It can be viewed in the above highlights reel at 6min 14sec.

As the pack hungrily chased race leader (and eventual winner) Chase Elliot, a midfield scuffle between David Ragan and William Byron sent the latter into a spin across the face of Kyle Larson and Jeffery Earnhardt.

Larson was immediately sent on an involuntary flight path to the inside wall at speed. Such was the speed, that his car was picked up by the air and flipped over onto its side before it even hit the wall.

When it did hit, it impacted while already completely off the ground. The contact was front-on, and thankfully into one of NASCAR's crumpling 'safer barriers'. While this took much of the impact, the energy running through Larson's car was still enough to send him rolling down the road.

Thankfully Larson (and the rest of those involved in the wreck) was OK.

"Initially, I just thought I was going to hit the inside wall pretty good and then right before I got to it, i felt it lift and was just hoping it would set down, but it just started tumbling," said Larson.

"That was probably the longest flip I've ever had. I just didn't know if it was ever going to stop. I knew it was flipping and was just hoping I wouldn't get any closer to the catch fence so yeah, it was just a little bit scary.

"But thankfully I'm alright so thanks to the fab shop at Chip Ganassi Racing for building safe race cars. Like I said, it was scary. Just thankful that I'm okay."