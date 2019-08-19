Watch: five cars involved in violent IndyCar crash

An opening lap crash sent five cars into the wall during an IndyCar race at Pocono Speedway over the weekend.

The red flag was brought out after Takuma Sato made contact, which caused the five-car pile-up that saw some serious damage done.

The incident has been likened to the crash that occurred last season at the same track that left James Hinchcliffe paralyzed.

"I can't even begin to understand how after last year Takuma thinks that is acceptable," Alexander Rossi said. "It's disgraceful and it’s unacceptable."

While Rossi made it out of the crash un-injured, his chances at the championship certainly took a hit as he was just 16 points behind Josef Newgarden in the points standings.

Understandably, Ryan Hunter-Reay assumed that the drivers would've learned from last year's incident, and stressed that driving aggressively at Pocono early on isn't a great idea.

"My view is that it’s ridiculous," Hunter-Reay said. "Thank God everyone is alright. I had hoped we learned our lesson… I need to look at the replay before I comment, but all I know is that I was minding my own business and now I’m talking to you outside of the medical center."

Every driver that was involved in the crash with the exception of Felix Rosenqvist was treated and released from the medical centre. IndyCar medical director Geoffrey Billows mentioned that Rosenqvist had been transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.